Rajeshwari wins Paris quota in trap

Shooter Rajeshwari Kumari’s stellar show fetched an Olympic quota for India in women's trap at the world championships in Baku on Thursday. She became only the second Indian woman trap shooter to win an Olympic quota after Shagun Chowdhary who competed at the London Olympics.

File photo of Rajeshwari Kumari

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeshwari showed excellent composure to negotiate windy conditions at the range and shoot a national record score (120) over two days to qualify for the final. She was placed fourth after the first day of qualification with a score of 73, and continued with her good form on Thursday to finish third with a total score of 120 behind Tokyo Olympics medallist Alessandra Perilli (122) and Kathrin Murche (121).

In the six-shooter final that included two-time world champion Lin Yi-chun, London Olympics gold medallist Jessica Rossi, Rajeshwari scored 19 hits from the first 30 targets and finished fifth and win the quota. Lin Yi Chun won gold with 40 hits while Rossi (39) won silver.

“It’s unbelievable feeling. I would have liked to win a medal but to get an Olympic quota for the country, I am really proud,” said Rajeshwari, 31, who will also compete at the Asian Games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She carries forward a rich shooting legacy. Her father and seasoned sports administrator Randhir Singh, one of India’s finest trap shooters, competed in five Olympics from 1968-1984. “It is a proud day for me and the family. She carries on a family legacy,” said Singh the interim president of the Olympic Council of Asia.

It was India’s seventh Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics, four of which came from the Baku World Championships. Mehuli Ghosh (women's 10m air rifle), Akhil Sheoran (men's 3P) Sift Kaur Samra (women's 3P) also won quota places in Baku. In men’s trap, India already has one quota through Bhowneesh Mendiratta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON