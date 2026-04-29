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RCB meets AC Millan as Christian Pulisic and Virat Kohli swap jerseys

USA football icon Christian Pulisic and star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt traded jerseys in a cross-continental crossover. 

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 06:27 pm IST
ANI |
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USA football icon Christian Pulisic and star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt traded sports and jerseys in a cross-continental crossover between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic and star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Phil Salt traded jerseys

In Milan, Pulisic rocked the new RCB jersey, picking up a cricket bat and swapping dribbles for a drive, while Kohli, Patidar, and Salt, from India, returned the exchange with a cool football trick, as per an official release.

Playing out across two cities and two sporting worlds, the moment connected elite athletes and teams through a shared competitive edge. Reacting to the crossover, Kohli said, "Iconic clubs do iconic collabs. Ciao."

Bringing together AC Milan, seven-time European champions, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reigning Indian champions, the moment places the star-studded RCB jersey at the centre of global sporting culture.

 
ac milan christian pulisic virat kohli
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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