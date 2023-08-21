Red Bull racer Max Verstappen opens up on teaming up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen stunned the Formula One universe by stating that he is not averse to the idea of representing rivals Mercedes. Verstappen, though, admitted that the environment at Mercedes is “very different.” In an interaction with De Telegraaf, Verstappen was asked, “Red Bull and you, that fits. Could you actually work in a more 'corporate' environment like at Mercedes?”

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is interviewed after winning the race(REUTERS)

Responding to this query, Verstappen said, “That's indeed a very different environment. It's always important to stay true to yourself and keep speaking your mind. It doesn't matter to me where that is. If a team really wants me in such a situation, they will also make an effort, and you can probably adapt certain things to some extent. You sort of meet halfway."

‘This is not even on the table’

Max Verstappen was quick to admit that an offer from Mercedes was certainly not in the offing. "Currently, this is not even on the table. In the past, I could never have imagined achieving this level of success. I dreamt of reaching Formula 1 and perhaps driving for a top team someday,” the two-time champion explained.

Despite enjoying a stellar season in the ongoing Formula One campaign, Red Bull have often been criticised for being a bit boring. Sharing his stand on this matter, the Dutchman said, “This is what I've always worked for. If people are now calling it boring, so be it. I also know the other side of the coin. Personally, I find it anything but boring."

Max Verstappen headed into the summer break having won the Belgian Grand Prix. With a win at the Belgian Grand Prix the defending Formula One champion succeeded in extending his unbeaten run to eight straight races. Overall, he has managed to win 10 races so far this season. The 25-year-old is currently enjoying a whopping 125-point lead atop the drivers’ standings. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claims the second spot in the standings.

Earlier this season, Verstappen achieved a sensational feat at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungarian Grand Prix win helped Red Bull record a spectacular 12-race unbeaten run, which includes the final race of last year in Abu Dhabi. With this, Red Bull surpassed McLaren’s record of 11 straight victories set up by Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna back in 1988.

At this season’s constructors’ standings, Red Bull are placed at the top spot with 503 points to their name. This season’s Formula One calendar will resume with the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled to take place later this week. A win at the Dutch Grand Prix will be enough for Max Verstappen to touch Sebastian Vettel's record of nine straight victories.

