Relaid Lodhi Course set to welcome international golf with DGC Open

International golf returns to India after two years with the first DGC Open teeing-off on a relaid course here on Thursday. The four-day, $500,000 Asian Tour event has a field of 138 including local giants Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar.

While Kapur has four Asian Tour wins to his name, Bhullar is the most successful Indian on the Tour with nine titles. Bhullar, 33, is also the highest-ranked Indian on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, occupying the 13th spot.

South Africa’s Ian Snyman, ranked sixth in Asia, will be the highest-ranked player in attendance. Rahil Gangjee, SSP Chawrasia, Gaurav Ghei, Khalin Joshi, and Rashid Khan complete a formidable Indian presence.

Kolkata's Viraj Madappa, who finished second at the PGTI Players Championship in Kolkata last week with a score of 20-under 260, will look to cross the final hurdle this time.

“This looks a great course and will, for sure, offer some fresh challenges. I am looking forward to it,” the 24-year-old, who won the TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup at the same venue last October, said.

The last international golf tournament in India was the Panasonic Open in Gurgaon in November 2019. The 18-hole DGC last hosted an Asian Tour event back in October 2018.

Relaid course

The historic DGC, in operation since the early 1930s, has been renovated by the legendary Gary Player. A golfer of immense pedigree — Player has over 150 career wins, including nine majors and a career Grand Slam — the 86-year-old South African has repositioned bunkers in the fairway to make driving more challenging. An enhanced water management system, durable MiniVerde grass, and the latest bunker technology have been introduced to make the course more sustainable.

“The game has become too power-centric. People are driving longer than ever. Golf, I believe, is still a game of putting and mind, and golf courses must ensure that contests are not reduced to who hits the farthest,” Player said.

“Change is the price we pay for survival. I have put a lot of thought into this, and I am sure players and members will love the new course. I give it nine out of ten,” he added.

The cut will be applied after 36 holes with the winner on Sunday pocketing $90,000.

