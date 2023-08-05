Rider Shreyas, 13, dies in racing incident

Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old motorcycle prodigy from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit near Chennai on Saturday.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the Rookie race for which he had qualified on pole position on Saturday morning. Exiting Turn 1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury, Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), promoter of the event, said in a media statement.

The race was red-flagged immediately and the rider was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh, was at his bedside, it said.

MMSC cancelled the remaining races scheduled for the weekend.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, was hailed as a rising star. He had won several races at the national level, including four in a row competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

“It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital,” MMSC president Ajit Thomas said.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel the rest of this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heartfelt condolences and our thoughts are with his family.”

In May, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, had participated in MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races fifth and fourth. He was due to compete in the MSBK Championship in Malaysia in August, representing CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).