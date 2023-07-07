Rishabh Pant, Lewis Hamilton lead sports fraternity in joining Instagram’s Threads

Threads, built by Instagram, is causing a whirlwind of excitement among social media enthusiasts. This platform has already amassed a staggering more than 30 million sign-ups in 18 hours. Departing from Instagram’s traditional image-focused interface, Threads paves the way for dynamic real-time public conversations.

Rishabh Pant joined Threads.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While joining Threads is as simple as logging in with your Instagram account, several sports personalities worldwide, like Rishabh Pant, Pat Cummins, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Aakash Chopra have already kickstarted lively discussions on Threads.

Here’s a dive into accounts from the sports industry on Threads and here’s what they have been threading:

Rishabh Pant

The youth icon and former captain of the IPL team Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant joined Threads by encouraging his followers to join the platform.

Pat Cummins

Australian bowler Pat Cummins began his thread with a cute family picture of his wife and child wishing everyone a great week.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Star of the Indian Women’s Cricket team Jemimah Rodrigues royally put herself in blue, holding her iconic bat as her welcome thread.

Suresh Raina

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cricketer-turned-restaurateur Suresh Raina is quite enjoying the space and encouraged everyone to join Threads in one of his first threads. He also wished Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and former India captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.

Lewis Hamilton

Seven times champion Formula One racer Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton too has joined other sports icon on Threads. He posted a peace sign as his first thread which engaged nearly 3,000 people in a conversation.

Mohammad Shami

Ace cricketer and right-arm fast bowler, Mohammad Shami has his Threads Game on. His quirky threads like ‘Let’s go threads one day’ is winning hearts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON