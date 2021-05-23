Home / Sports / Others / Rob Font dominates former champ Cody Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night

Reuters
MAY 23, 2021
File image of Rob Font.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Rob Font landed nearly three times the amount of signature strikes in a unanimous decision over Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight main event Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Of Font's 183 strikes landed, 176 were significant and 145 of those landed to Garbrandt's head, leading to a 48-47, 50-45, 50-45 victory for Font (19-4).

"I can't go hook for hook with him," Font said afterward. "I was preaching the whole time -- stay disciplined. I really believe it's the best jab in UFC."

It was the fourth straight win for Font. Garbrandt dropped to 12-4.

Earlier, Carla Esparza stopped Yan Xiaonan by TKO at 2:58 of the second round by punches in a women's strawweight bout.

Other winners: Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision; Norma Dumont by split decision; Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision; and Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision.

