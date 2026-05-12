Sakshi Malik accuses WFI of deliberately trying to block Vinesh Phogat's comeback, calls for PM Modi's intervention

The matter between Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) continues to heat up. Last week, the body barred Vinesh from competing in any event until June 26, rendering her ineligible for the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12. Moreover, a show-cause notice was issued against the 31-year-old, as the WFI accused her of bringing the wrestling community in India into disrepute after she was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for not making the weight before the final in the 50kg category. Charges of indiscipline and anti-doping violations have also been levelled against her.

Sakshi Malik extends support to Vinesh Phogat(HT_PRINT)

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Despite being ineligible, Vinesh turned up in Gonda on Monday to meet the WFI President Sanjay Singh. However, as of now, the status quo remains.

As the controversy continues to rage on, Sakshi Malik, an Olympic bronze medallist, on Tuesday extended support to Vinesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the grappler is able to give trials and bring medals for the country in the future.

“In the last few days, the matter of Vinesh's trials has propped up. The media wants to know my views. For 2-3 days, I was thinking about this because Vinesh also belongs to a political party. I am not related to any political party. I can give several examples where sports federations of other countries try to make everything easier for the athletes so that females can play for the country even after becoming a mother,” Malik said in a video posted on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our federation brought such laws so that Vinesh isn't able to make a comeback. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister and the WFI to take Vinesh's trials and she's able to win a medal for the country,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our federation brought such laws so that Vinesh isn't able to make a comeback. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister and the WFI to take Vinesh's trials and she's able to win a medal for the country,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vinesh fires away {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinesh fires away {{/usCountry}}

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Vinesh, who narrowly missed out on the medal in the Paris Games, came out all guns blazing on Monday. Speaking to reporters, she turned on the WFI, saying she is being targeted for speaking her mind against the federation.

“I have represented the country. I have competed at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and the World Championships. You are calling me ‘Tukde Tukde gang’. Have you seen your language? Do you think I am safe there? Maybe in his language, I am a terrorist. But I am a respected citizen of this country, and I have the right to fight," Vinesh, who is also a Congress MLA, told reporters.

The event in Gonda was supposed to be Vinesh's comeback event after she reversed her retirement decision. After arriving in Gonda, the grappler also reacted to the show-cause notice by citing Clause 5.6.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. According to her response, the provision does not apply in her case because she had already informed United World Wrestling in June about her intention to resume competition.

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However, according to a PTI report, her response was unsatisfactory, as she did not address the disciplinary charges outlined in the 15-page detailed show-cause notice.

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