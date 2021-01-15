Saurabh smashes world record in finals to win T1 air pistol trials, Manu too win
India ace Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the finals world record with a stunning 246.9 to win the 10m air pistol T1 men's trials at the ongoing national shooting trials here on Friday.
Haryana's Manu Bhaker also emerged victorious in the T1 women's 10m air pistol trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.
Both world number 4 Saurabh and world number 2 Manu topped their qualification rounds before going on to win the finals.
Saurabh shot a sizzling 590 in the 60-shot qualification round, before producing a record score of 246.9 in the final to annihilate his opposition.
North Korea's Kim Song Guk holds the finals world record with a score of 246.5.
Manu, on the other hand, shot 580 in qualifying which was enough to give her the top spot. She then shot 239.3 to win the finals. Tamil Nadu's Shri Nivetha came second, while UP's Neha finished third.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
