Score a touchdown with these streaming options for Super Bowl 2023

As the biggest event in American football, the Super Bowl is a highly anticipated occasion that attracts millions of viewers from across the world. Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Super Bowl 2023 match will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off. This year's game will have the Philadelphia Eagles as the home team. The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to the big stage, as this will be their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Meanwhile, it has been a while since the Philadelphia Eagles were last in the Super Bowl, with their last appearance dating back to their victory against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Date and Time: Sunday, February 12 6:30 pm ET (Saturday, 13 February, 5:00 am)

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Network: Fox

If you're a fan of the sport and don't have access to a TV or cable subscription, you may be wondering how you can watch the game for free. Fortunately, there are several ways to do so without having to resort to piracy or illegal methods.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 online for free?

Super Bowl 2023 broadcast will be available on the leading live TV streaming platforms, including AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, which all provide access to the key networks airing the game, such as Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

How to stream the Super Bowl Halftime show online?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has become an integral part of the annual event, often drawing as much attention as the actual game. This year, Rihanna is set to take the stage, with other celebrities expected to make appearances.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the game online, you have several options. fuboTV is a top choice, offering a large range of channels and a seven-day free trial, which will allow you to view the halftime show online without any cost.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 on YouTube TV

As a matter of fact, YouTube TV offers access to all four of the major networks - Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN - which means that viewers can stream all local-market games through the service. Additionally, YouTube TV also provides NFL Network, offering an option for users to stream NFL Network-exclusive games.

Super Bowl 2023 can be streamed on Hulu

Hulu provides access to Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so streamers can view both local-market and national games. Furthermore, Hulu has added NFL Network to its lineup, making it comparable to YouTube TV in terms of watch options.