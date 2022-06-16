Selection battles done, can India's paddlers band together for CWG?

In an ideal world, with little under two months to go for the Commonwealth Games (CWG), India’s paddlers would be trying to blend their respective schedules in order to train collectively as a team on the table. Instead, some have been sparring individually in the court over the last few days.

Selection issues before a mega multi-nation event aren't new in Indian sport. Even so, the legal battles and musical chairs around the Indian table tennis teams’ selection for the 2022 CWG in Birmingham next month have been extraordinary. It has involved three players firing petitions in the Delhi high court seeking “justice”, and one selection U-turn by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the national federation whose selection criteria has been met, neglected and altered.

And therefore, after Diya Chitale—the India No. 3 named as standby—went to court against her exclusion in the four-member women’s squad, the selection committee chaired by CoA member SD Mudgil drafted her in the squad while removing Archana Kamath. Keeping the merits and demerits of the flip-flopping criteria and the hullabaloo of the petition-slapping controversy aside, the question is: how big an impact could this messy build-up potentially have on the team dynamics and chemistry of the defending champions going into the CWG and during it?

“It will play a role in affecting the team dynamics,” Neha Aggarwal, the lone Indian woman paddler at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said. “Since we don’t play enough team matches in our sport, generally before any of these major events the team comes together for a lot of team bonding. I’m not sure how much that will be achievable this time.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams had won gold in the 2018 CWG. Add six more medals to that in singles, doubles and mixed and Indian table tennis contingent left Gold Coast high in spirits and success. Apart from the individual brilliance from the likes of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, what stood out was the combined effort in the team events.

That's where it could get interesting in Birmingham. While the men's team of Sharath, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty has been left untouched (Manush Shah remains on standby), the change in the women’s team shakes things up a bit.

Manika and Archana are fourth in the world rankings for women's doubles. Among some prominent results, the duo won the WTT Contender title in Slovenia last November and made the semi-finals of the WTT Star Contender Doha this year. Although they haven't competed—or even trained—a whole lot together, they’ve shown the results and camaraderie as a pair at international level. That will be replaced by a fresh combination of Manika and Diya, the 19-year-old who won her first WTT youth title last month, for the CWG.

“It’s the first time I’ll be playing doubles with Manika di. So, I’m really looking forward to it,” Diya said.

Doubles proved to be the key for India against the fancied Singapore in the 2018 women's team final that India won 3-1. The tie locked at 1-1 after the two singles matches, Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar beat Zhou Yihan and Yu Mengyu for the decisive victory. However, for the women's doubles event, it was Manika who partnered Mouma. The duo, which had been playing together for a while on the circuit and also made the quarter-finals of the 2017 World Championships, bagged silver in Gold Coast.

In contrast, Manika, 26, and the teenaged Diya will only have the planned week-long camp in Porto for the teams in early July to build towards forming a potent doubles combination.

“If you’re playing for the first time together, you’ll have to get to know each other really well. One week is obviously not enough to set your games together and understand each other well. And, at the same time, focus on your singles as well. So, of course, it’s going to be a challenge. We’ll have to wait and see how they maneuver through it, because there’s also an age gap between the two. It’s going to be interesting,” Aggarwal said.

The 2005 junior national champion though felt that this being the first-ever CWG outing for Diya, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya could turn out to be an advantage. “All three would want to prove themselves. And Manika would be looking to defend what she had won last time. So, all four of them should be motivated and hungry,” Aggarwal said.

The Mumbai-based Diya indeed is, eager to make her sought-after CWG ticket—albeit received belatedly—count. “There are many senior players in the Indian team like Sharath bhaiya, Sathiyan bhaiya and Manika di. It’s going to be an amazing experience and exposure for me at the Games,” Diya said. “The camp in Porto will also be great for the entire team for bonding, practicing doubles and other things.”

That one week in Porto early next month, followed by a couple in Birmingham later, would determine whether the far-from-ideal lead-up played out at the doors of the court would have a detrimental effect on the paddlers playing by the table.

“Let’s be hopeful, for we have a realistic chance of winning a medal,” Aggarwal said. “There’s another month to get it sorted. Now that it’s all done, let’s just focus on the actual task.”