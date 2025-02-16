Menu Explore
Seton Hall ends 9-game losing streak with 69-68 victory over UConn in OT

AP |
Feb 16, 2025 08:09 AM IST

NEWARK, N.J. — Isaiah Coleman had 23 points and Scotty Middleton tipped in his own missed shot with three seconds left in overtime to rally Seton Hall to a 69-68 victory over Connecticut on Saturday, ending a nine-game losing streak for the Pirates.

HT Image
HT Image

Garwey Dual stole the ball from UConn's Solomon Ball with six seconds left, leading to Middleton's game-winner.

Tarris Reed Jr.'s layup gave the Huskies a 68-63 lead with 59 seconds remaining. Godswill Erheriene made two free throws with 48 seconds left and Isaiah Coleman added two more with nine seconds left to get the Pirates within a point.

Seton Hall's Dylan Addae-Wusu buried a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, tying it at 58 and forcing OT after Ball missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for UConn.

Coleman also had eight rebounds for the Pirates. Addae-Wusu scored 13 points and Erheriene added 12.

The Huskies were led by Alex Karaban with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Ball totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Hassan Diarra finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

Coleman put up eight points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 25-22 at the break. Coleman led Seton Hall with 11 second-half points. Erheriene paced Seton Hall with four points in the overtime.

UConn will host Villanova on Tuesday. Seton Hall plays at No. 18 Marquette on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Sunday, February 16, 2025
