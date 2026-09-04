Crans Montana , Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma opened with his best round of the season, a blemish-free six-under 64, to share the second spot at the Omega European Masters here. Sharma shoots bogey-free 64, lies second in Switzerland

The 30-year-old was one shot behind China's Wu Ashun , who has also been struggling for consistency this season.

Ashun made seven birdies and Sharma had six and both players were bogey-free at the par-70 Severiano Ballesteros Course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

It was Sharma's best score of the season and came ahead of next month's marquee event at home the USD four million DP World India Championship.

Things, however, did not change much for fellow Indian Yuvraj Sandhu, who struggled to a seven-over 77 and was T-151.

Sharma, who regained his tour card for this season through the Qualifying School, is without a top 20 to his name on the DP World Tour.

He is 179th on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, needing a very strong finish to his season to come close to the top 100 and retain his playing privileges for the 2027 season.

"I played really well today. Just found the groove after a long time and the weather was amazing, which really helped. I'm just tired of the rain; it's just been raining a lot the last couple of weeks, and it was nice to have some sunshine, and it was quite a smooth round," Sharma said.

"I'm putting together some good rounds; I just need to put four good rounds together. But the game is there. I'm trying to take the positives from the last few weeks, and like you said, it's been trending in the right direction, and today was the result of that. So I'm really happy with it.

"There's nothing missing really in the game. It's just been up and down, not being consistent. I wouldn't say one part has been really lacking. I have days where everything has clicked. It's just about being patient," he added.

Sharma, who started on the 10th, began with a hat-trick of birdies from the 12th and then closed solidly with three birdies in his last four holes. In between he had nine pars for a strong round of 64.

As Ashun carded 63, Sharma and four others, including defending champion Thriston Lawrence, Angel Ayora, Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Todd Clements were sharing the second place.

Eugenio Chacarra, a two-time winner this season, was then among a group of players at five under that also included English pair Harry Hall and Jack Yule, Germany's Jeremy Paul and Sweden's Nicklas Lemke.

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