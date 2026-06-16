Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani leads all major league players in early All-Star Game vote tabulations, ahead of the July 14 contest at Philadelphia.

Shohei Ohtani leads all players in early MLB All-Star Game voting

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While Ohtani tops the National League with 1.17 million votes in the first update of this year's balloting, Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez tops all American League players with 1.02 million votes.

Ohtani, 31, is back to a full season of pitching and hitting for the first time since 2023 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA on the mound and is batting .302 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 65 games as a hitter.

Three other Los Angeles Dodgers players lead their positions in voting: outfielder Andy Pages, first baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Max Muncy.

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. is second in NL outfield voting, while a pair of teammates lead their positions in catcher Drake Baldwin and second baseman Ozzie Albies. The Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams leads at shortstop, while the Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh is third among NL outfielders.

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{{^usCountry}} After Alvarez in the American League, outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the AL's second-leading vote getter. Also in the top three of AL outfield voting are Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Cody Bellinger of the Yankees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Alvarez in the American League, outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the AL's second-leading vote getter. Also in the top three of AL outfield voting are Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Cody Bellinger of the Yankees. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays have both first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second baseman Ernie Clement leading their positions. Other AL positions leaders are the Athletics' Shea Langeliers , the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero and the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays have both first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second baseman Ernie Clement leading their positions. Other AL positions leaders are the Athletics' Shea Langeliers , the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero and the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Phase 1 of All-Star Game voting runs through June 25, while Phase 2 begins June 29 and runs through July 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phase 1 of All-Star Game voting runs through June 25, while Phase 2 begins June 29 and runs through July 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NL squad will be managed by the Dodgers' Dave Roberts, while the Blue Jays' John Schneider will serve as AL manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NL squad will be managed by the Dodgers' Dave Roberts, while the Blue Jays' John Schneider will serve as AL manager. {{/usCountry}}

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