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Shohei Ohtani leads all players in early MLB All-Star Game voting

BASEBAL

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 01:46 am IST
Reuters |
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Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani leads all major league players in early All-Star Game vote tabulations, ahead of the July 14 contest at Philadelphia.

Shohei Ohtani leads all players in early MLB All-Star Game voting

While Ohtani tops the National League with 1.17 million votes in the first update of this year's balloting, Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez tops all American League players with 1.02 million votes.

Ohtani, 31, is back to a full season of pitching and hitting for the first time since 2023 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA on the mound and is batting .302 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs in 65 games as a hitter.

Three other Los Angeles Dodgers players lead their positions in voting: outfielder Andy Pages, first baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Max Muncy.

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. is second in NL outfield voting, while a pair of teammates lead their positions in catcher Drake Baldwin and second baseman Ozzie Albies. The Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams leads at shortstop, while the Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh is third among NL outfielders.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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