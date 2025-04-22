Menu Explore
Simranpret Kaur wins silver, India finish third in Shooting World Cup in Peru

PTI |
Apr 22, 2025 11:49 AM IST

Simranpreet Kaur Brar fetched India's final medal in the the women's 25m pistol event on Monday, taking the country's tally to seven

Indian shooters finished third at the ISSF World Cup after the pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Pragati Dubey failed to reach the medals round in the trap mixed team event in Lima (Peru) on the final day.

Simranpret Kaur(@India_AllSports/X)
Simranpret Kaur(@India_AllSports/X)

Simranpreet Kaur Brar fetched India's final medal in the the women's 25m pistol event on Monday, taking the country's tally to seven, including two gold, four silver and a bronze.

While the USA also ended with seven medals, they edged ahead of India to take second place, courtesy of a higher gold medals count.

China finished on top of the standings with four gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

The standout performer for India was 18-year-old Suruchi Inder Singh, who claimed both of the country's golds.

She outgunned Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker to win the 10m air pistol title before teaming up with Saurabh Chaudhary to secure gold in the mixed team event.

In trap mixed team event on Monday, Tondaiman and Dubey posted a combined score of 134 to finish eighth, while the other Indian pair of Lakshay and Neeru ended 13th with the total score of 128. Only the top four teams advanced to the medal rounds.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Simranpret Kaur wins silver, India finish third in Shooting World Cup in Peru
