...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason after making entry could lead to bar from later events: AFI

Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason after making entry could lead to bar from later events: AFI

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:19 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Athletics Federation of India has announced that any athlete who does not turn up without valid reason after making entry at the National Senior Athletics Federation Cup to be held in Ranchi from May 22-25 could be barred from taking part in the subsequent event.

Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason after making entry could lead to bar from later events: AFI

Over the years, the AFI has been facing the problem of athletes entering their names for their events but not turning up during competitions apparently due to fear that they may be dope-tested by the National Anti-Doping Agency or due to other reasons, leading to very few competing in a particular event.

"If any athlete fails to participate after sending the entry without any valid reason, he/she may not be allowed to take part in any subsequent event. The Federation has the right to reject any entry without assigning any reason," the AFI said in a recent circular regarding the Federation Cup.

Moreover, only those athletes who have taken part in at least two competitions organised directly by the AFI during the year will be allowed to participate in the Federation Cup.

"It is further clarified that once an athlete resumes participation in competitions after the expiry of the ineligibility period, only performances achieved thereafter shall be taken into account for eligibility and participation in subsequent competitions."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national anti-doping agency
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason after making entry could lead to bar from later events: AFI
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.