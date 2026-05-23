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Soudal Open: Sandhu makes cut; Sharma misses out

Soudal Open: Sandhu makes cut; Sharma misses out

Published on: May 23, 2026 01:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Antwerp, Indians had mixed luck as Yuvraj Sandhu made the cut, while Shubhankar Sharma missed the weekend at the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp here in Belgium.

Soudal Open: Sandhu makes cut; Sharma misses out

Sandhu, playing his first season on the DP World Tour, had four birdies against three bogeys on the first day and was T-72, but his second round of 68 with five birdies against two bogeys saw him rise to T-51 and make the cut.

After a rather slow start to the season when he missed six cuts on the DPWT, Sandhu made the weekend at Turkish Airlines Open and the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.

Both Sandhu and Sharma missed out on the US Open qualifiers, but this week Sandhu has against made the cut showing signs that he is adjusting to Europe.

Sharma in 13 starts this season has made six cuts and missed seven with a best of T-32 in Mauritius.

After 505 events, a Ryder Cup and three DP World Tour titles, he ended his career grouped with great friends in Marcel Siem and Alexander Levy playing in front of home fans.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
antwerp shubhankar sharma
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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