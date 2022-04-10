Sports ke liye support chahiye, says Haryana constable

Ritu Dahiya, a 27-year-old constable in Haryana Police, says, “I love adventure, and pet horses are more loyal than any person. Ghoda aapke upar kabhi paer nahin rakhega. They are more loyal than any other pet.” She recently won a bronze medal at the All India Police Equestrian Championship and Police Duty Meet at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, Haryana.

“Poore India se teams aayi thi aur semi para-military forces bhi thi iss national level ke competition mein. This time, my collar bone was broken, so couldn’t participate in all the categories. But in the championship that was held in February 2020, before Covid-19, I was declared the Best Woman Rider and won Gold and Silver medals,” recalls the officer whose love for equestrianism can only be seen to be believed. “Agar aapke horse ke saath apka attachment hoga, tabhi woh achha perform karega,” she says.

Every sport is “time-consuming” and requires grit and determination to pursue, and she hopes for more encouragement. “Pehle se performance weak hui hai, par continue rakhne ki koshish kar rahe hain. When I win a medal, it brings motivation,” says Dahiya, who has been breaking many stereotypes. Previously, as part of the Law department of Haryana Police Academy, she used to spend her days teaching in the afternoon and practised horse riding in the morning and evening hours. Posted in the 4th Battalion at Madhuban now, she shares, “Family support hai tabhi kar paa rahi hun. Sports ke liye support chahiye!”

