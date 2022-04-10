Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Sports ke liye support chahiye, says Haryana constable
others

Sports ke liye support chahiye, says Haryana constable

Ritu Dahiya, who is posted in the 4th Battalion at Madhuban, recalls practising horse riding in the morning and evening hours.
Ritu Dahiya, recently won a bronze medal at the All India Police Equestrian Championship and Police Duty Meet at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, Haryana.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:26 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

Ritu Dahiya, a 27-year-old constable in Haryana Police, says, “I love adventure, and pet horses are more loyal than any person. Ghoda aapke upar kabhi paer nahin rakhega. They are more loyal than any other pet.” She recently won a bronze medal at the All India Police Equestrian Championship and Police Duty Meet at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, Haryana.

“Poore India se teams aayi thi aur semi para-military forces bhi thi iss national level ke competition mein. This time, my collar bone was broken, so couldn’t participate in all the categories. But in the championship that was held in February 2020, before Covid-19, I was declared the Best Woman Rider and won Gold and Silver medals,” recalls the officer whose love for equestrianism can only be seen to be believed. “Agar aapke horse ke saath apka attachment hoga, tabhi woh achha perform karega,” she says.

Every sport is “time-consuming” and requires grit and determination to pursue, and she hopes for more encouragement. “Pehle se performance weak hui hai, par continue rakhne ki koshish kar rahe hain. When I win a medal, it brings motivation,” says Dahiya, who has been breaking many stereotypes. Previously, as part of the Law department of Haryana Police Academy, she used to spend her days teaching in the afternoon and practised horse riding in the morning and evening hours. Posted in the 4th Battalion at Madhuban now, she shares, “Family support hai tabhi kar paa rahi hun. Sports ke liye support chahiye!”

RELATED STORIES

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naina Arora

Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP