Sports minister pushing for F1’s return to India in 2027

New Delhi: Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said Formula 1 could make a return to India as early as next year at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Formula 1, however, told HT that India may have to wait a little longer.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

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“We are aiming to hold the Formula 1 in India in 2027. There will be an F1 race organised at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. A MotoGP race could be held before F1,” said Mandaviya during a media interaction.

When asked for a reaction on the development, F1 said in an official statement to HT: “While India is a valuable market for F1’s continued growth with an amazing passionate fanbase, we won’t be racing there in 2027. Interest in hosting F1 events has never been stronger, and there are a limited number of spaces on the calendar.”

The F1 calendar for 2027 is likely to be announced sometime in June.

The showpiece motorsport event had been organised in BIC from 2011 to 2013 before running into issues that brought an end to the Indian Grand Prix before the five-year contract was fulfilled.

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{{^usCountry}} This time, the government has shown interest in reviving the Indian GP, aligning with the country’s recent policy to position India as a “preferred destination” for hosting international sporting events that can significantly boost tourism, create jobs, stimulate local economies and enhance the country’s global image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This time, the government has shown interest in reviving the Indian GP, aligning with the country’s recent policy to position India as a “preferred destination” for hosting international sporting events that can significantly boost tourism, create jobs, stimulate local economies and enhance the country’s global image. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mandaviya has been actively involved in talks with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and other stakeholders regarding the opening of the BIC and solving the logistical and administrative logjam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mandaviya has been actively involved in talks with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and other stakeholders regarding the opening of the BIC and solving the logistical and administrative logjam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have been talking to different stakeholders. Three companies have come forward and shown interest in organising the race. There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. Though we have race tracks in Chennai and Hyderabad, the first race will be at the Buddha International Circuit,” Mandaviya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have been talking to different stakeholders. Three companies have come forward and shown interest in organising the race. There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. Though we have race tracks in Chennai and Hyderabad, the first race will be at the Buddha International Circuit,” Mandaviya said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have held talks with (FMSCI) and we are in talks with FIA, the world body. I have asked them to take it forward and pitch for an F1 race in the next calendar in BIC. It’s a world-class circuit and we should make the best use of it.”

Mandaviya himself has visited the circuit and engaged in discussion with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The sports minister said the government will ease the processes including taxation, which became one of the primary hurdles in organising the race as F1 was categorised as entertainment and drew heavy taxes.

“We are working in all the fronts. The government will do everything possible to make it viable for the organisers. There are discussions about the entertainment tax. If it cannot be altogether removed, we will find a way that reimbursements are provided to provide incentive to organisers. Several things are inter-ministerial and its being worked out. It will take three months but we are confident that everything will be worked out,” said Mandaviya.

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The BIC is India’s lone FIA Grade 1 certified track which also hosted a MotoGP race in 2023 before future races (seven-year contract) were cancelled as the promoter (FairStreet Sports) was unable to pay the rights hosting fee. The government is also keen in bringing back MotoGP with the latter too interested.

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