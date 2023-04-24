Sports ministry asks IOA to form ad-hoc panel to run WFI, scraps May 7 polls

The absence of a duly constituted internal complaints committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act is one of the ‘major findings’ in the probe report of the Oversight Committee (OC) appointed by the Union Sports Ministry after its preliminary scrutiny, it was announced on Monday. Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief in New Delhi(REUTERS)

The OC chaired by MC Mary Kom probed the sexual harassment allegations levelled by India’s top wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and other officials.

The committee, appointed by the sports ministry on January 23, was initially given four weeks to complete its probe. It was later extended to six weeks. The ministry in a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Monday said the OC has submitted its report to the ministry and it is currently under examination.

However, preliminary scrutiny of the report has resulted in the following major findings:

“Absence of a duly constituted Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013, and lack of adequate mechanism for awareness building among sportspersons for grievance redressal.

“Need to more transparency and consultation between the federation and stakeholders, including the sportspersons.

“Need to effective communication between the Federation and sportspersons.”

Top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik resumed their sit-in protest on Sunday. They have criticised inaction by the sports ministry on the probe report and are demanding that the Delhi Police immediately register an FIR on a complaint lodged by seven wrestlers on Friday and action be taken against Singh.

The ministry said on Monday that after the submission of the probe report, the OC has ceased to exist.

It has now asked IOA to form a transitory or ad-hoc committee to conduct the WFI elections within 45 days of the panel’s formation.

“It is understood that the elections to the EC of the WFI have been scheduled on May 7, 2023. In this regard, considering the current situation, it is expedient that the said election process should be treated as null and void and fresh elections to the EC should be conducted under a neutral body/returning officer.”

The ad-hoc body will also be tasked with managing the affairs of WFI, including the selection of athletes and submission of entries to international events, till the newly elected EC takes charge.