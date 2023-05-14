'We are gonna compete until the wheels fall off', Stephen Curry gets candid over competing with LeBron James

The rivalry between Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the most captivating storylines in the NBA in recent years. As the Lakers emerged victorious in Game 6, eliminating the Warriors from the playoffs, Curry shared his honest feelings about their ongoing battle on the court.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shakes hands with guard Stephen Curry after Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles won 122-101 to take the series and advance to the conference championship.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reflecting on the matchup with James, Curry expressed admiration for his formidable opponent. "It's just a battle every time," Curry said. "Understanding who LeBron is, and who he's been his entire career. He's an amazing basketball player, and brings the best out of you. You know you have to be your best if you're gonna try to beat him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the disappointment of the Warriors' early exit, Curry remains optimistic about the future. He emphasized the bond between the team's core players, including Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and their determination to continue competing for championships. "No matter how different it looks, I think we understand each other," Curry stated. "We're just gonna compete until the wheels fall off."

Also read | ‘We don’t work on flopping,' LeBron James takes a stand against flopping in the NBA

The Warriors' journey this season came to an end with a 122-101 loss to the Lakers, marking the first time the core trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson were eliminated before reaching the NBA Finals under coach Steve Kerr. Nevertheless, Kerr believes in the potential of the team, highlighting the high-level abilities of the three players and their championship aspirations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}