Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban Super Giants by 6 wickets in SA20

After three consecutive defeats, the defending champions have certainly turned the corner and seemed to have peaked form, that has seen them win back-to-back SA20 championships in the last two seasons.

Last season's leading wicket-taker Marco Jansen led the comeback by delivering a special new-ball performance for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday night.

Jansen was well supported by Englishmen pacer Richard Gleeson and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson along with Ottneil Baartman as they restricted the visitors to 115/8.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape then chased down the target with six wickets in hand with as many as 28 balls remaining.

Asked to bowl, Jansen knocked over Durban Super Giants opener Brandon King with the second ball of the innings which sent a near-capacity St George's Park crowd into raptures.

"Glad to have it on a string. Going well at the moment. It's not easy to bowl in the powerplay, for me it's all about taking wickets and everything just falls in place," Jansen said.

"I try to bowl in the channel consistently. We have the best crowd in the country, appreciate them coming out."

Durban Super Giants innings was held together by New Zealand international Kane Williamson , but received precious little support until last-man Naveen-ul-Haq struck 30 not off just 15 balls.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape's reply was led by opener David Bedingham's rapid 39 at the top of the order before Jordan Hermann maintained the momentum with 23 in the middle-order.

But it was left to captain Aiden Markram to provide the finishing touches as Sunrisers chased the bonus point with the skipper finishing unbeaten on 31 off just 20 balls.

Markram delivered the icing on the cake for the home supporters by striking a massive six over square leg to take the Orange Army home.

