Sports / Others / Survival test for Clippers as Suns look to end the series
others

Survival test for Clippers as Suns look to end the series

Will the Clippers continue their string of comebacks this postseason or will Suns be able to end this series in the STAPLES Center?
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 08:41 PM IST
LA Clippers' Paul George

History is being re-written in almost every game of the Western Conference Finals. The LA Clippers had fallen to a 3-1 deficit after a loss in Game 4 but fought back with a convincing 14-point win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 to stay alive. However, they must continue their uphill climb on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) to avoid elimination.

If Clippers have to force a Game 6 against the Suns, Paul George will be expected to perform in the same vein at the back of a historic exhibition in Game 4. George has already clocked more minutes (735) than any other player still in the Playoffs this season and Kawhi Leonard's continued absence only hands him additional responsibility.

Head coach Tyronn Lue is in familiar waters. With the win in Game 5, Lue believes the team is going to start having more fun on the court. “Just talking to our team about not winning three games but winning each quarter. Start there. The journey is too long to think about three games. Six days, three games. Just thinking about winning each quarter.”

The Suns will be hoping to avoid a Game 7 in what is their first Playoffs run in a decade and will expect Paul to make impact in this series after missing the first two games. Meanwhile, coach Monty Williams will hope his side gets better defensively. “Guarding the ball, simple as that. That's basketball universal 101, you've got to be able to guard the ball," said Williams in the post-game press conference. "They hit some tough shots and you give them credit, they had 58 points in the paint. That's not something you would have expected.”

The big question Thursday morning will be Will the Clippers continue their string of comebacks this postseason or will Suns be able to end this series in the STAPLES Center? That will be answered when Game 6 tips off at 6:30 AM on Star Sports Select and NBA League Pass.

nba
