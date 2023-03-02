Tatum's breakout performance leads Boston Celtics to avenging victory against Cleveland Cavaliers

In a thrilling match-up between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics emerged victorious with a 117-113 win. Boston was seeking to avenge their two overtime losses to the Cavs earlier in the season, and they did just that in a hard-fought game.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell continued his impressive form with 44 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Boston's Jayson Tatum, who broke out of his slump to score 41 points, grab 11 rebounds, and dish out 8 assists. Tatum looked much more comfortable on the court following his ejection in the previous game, putting up 15 points in the second quarter alone.

Boston's defence was crisp all night, and their interior approach paid off despite the presence of Cleveland's 7-footers. Tatum really came alive in the third quarter, hitting a side step 3-pointer over Jarrett Allen and adding 18 points to his tally.

While Jaylen Brown had a quieter night with just 16 points, Marcus Smart and the starting front-court picked up the slack. Smart was a defensive menace, stealing the ball three times and scoring 14 points.

Robert Williams and Al Horford were nearly perfect from the floor, with Horford hitting six 3-pointers and grabbing 11 rebounds, and Williams adding 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Cleveland tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, with Mitchell scoring 19 points in the third and a quick 11 points from Darius Garland cutting the lead to just four. But Boston held on and iced the game at the free-throw line, securing their 45th win of the season.

The Celtics will next face the re-tooled Brooklyn Nets as they look to reclaim their spot at the top of the league. But for now, they can celebrate a hard-fought win over a tough opponent in the Cleveland Cavaliers.