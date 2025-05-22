The Diamond League dilemma for India’s athletes

The participation of Indian athletes in marquee Diamond League meetings has increased over the last few seasons. While two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has been a regular feature in these prize-money meets that attracts the world’s best, Indian jumpers and even long-distance runners are now managing to get entries in Diamond League events. India's Neeraj Chopra’s performances in the Diamond League speak of his stature and desire to showcase his best in a world-class field. (AFP)

Chopra’s performances in the Diamond League speak of his stature and desire to showcase his best in a world-class field. Recently, at the DL meet in Doha, he achieved his breakthrough 90m throw (a personal best 90.23).

However, there is a growing feeling that other Indian athletes need to treat these premier events for more than just exposure. Besides the prize money, Diamond League meetings — placed third in World Athletics roster after the Olympics and World Championships — offer massive ranking points.

A significant result would not only boost their confidence but also open pathways to top-tier athletics events across the world. Of course, the level is high for Indian athletes, but so is the scope for improvement.

Besides Neeraj, Asian Games medallists Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh competed in Doha. Parul did well to set a national record (9:13.39) in steeplechase. With the Asian Championships starting next week, Parul seems to be peaking well.

Jena, who is coming back from an injury, came 8th with a throw of 78.60. Last year he competed in two Diamond league meets in Doha (76.31) and in Paris (78.10), taking 9th and 8th sports respectively. Commonwealth Games medallist Avinash Sable also started his season in April in Diamond League (Xiamen) and finished 13th in 3,000m steeplechase (8:22.59s), short of his national record of 8:09.91s.

Indian athletes in Diamond League

Gulveer, who has broken 5k and 10k national records this season, was competing in his first DL meet in Doha and finished 9th.

“I think it is only in recent years that other Indian athletes are getting entries in the Diamond League. Earlier, only Neeraj used to compete. We want to do well in these meets, compete in DL Final like Neeraj but that will happen only with time as we improve at the world level,” said Gulveer.

For that to happen, Indian athletes will have to change their mindset and coaches need to plan their calendar better taking into account DL meetings, feels jumps coach M Harikrishnan.

“If you look at field events there are only 9-10 competitors in DL meets which means you are competing against the world’s best. Lower ranked athletes get an invitation only if someone pulls out or not competing. So, if an athlete is getting a chance, then he should make the most of it,” he says Harikrishnan, who is currently training CWG silver medallist tiple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker.

Paris Olympian Aboobacker is trying to get an entry in DL this season. After his showing in CWG Birmingham in 2022, he was in action in a few DL meets but he wasn’t able to sustain his form and has struggled to get in the DL mix. This year with a 17.19 jump he is placed 21 in world rankings and looking for a DL opening.

“There is prize money but it is not big if you are not finishing on top,” said Aboobacker. “Winning medals in an Asian Games, Asian Championships or world championships bring more rewards at home.”

A top finisher in a DL meet earns $100,000 and an 8th placed athlete gets $10,000, as per the increase in prize money distribution this season. Medals at major championships, on the other hand, fetch cash awards from centre, state and even departments, besides a promotion.

However, Harikrishnan feels coaches can plan their schedule better keeping DL also part of their strategy.

“DL meets do earn you good prize money and massive ranking points. It opens the way to further top class meets. Yes, there is pressure when you are against world’s top-class athletes but that allows you to grow. Coaches have to plan the schedule better at the start of the season with good mix of gold, silver and bronze level competitions and plan the peaking better. If a DL meet is coming closer to a major competition, then results will be better and it will improve their growth.”