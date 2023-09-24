The India connection between the world's top MotoGP riders

Moto3 and Moto2 are the main feeder series to the premier class MotoGP. While 250cc bikes are used in Moto3, it gets upgraded to 765cc in Moto2. MotoGP bikes are 1,000cc.

They may come from different countries and race for different teams but there is a significant factor that links the top four riders – India, or to be precise, an Indian manufacturer.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder -- these four riders currently occupy the top four slots in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship standings.

Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after securing second position in the sprint race during the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida

