‘The media making me a villain…’: Dillon Brooks on his ejection in game 3 against LA Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies lost 101-111 to Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. With the win, Lakers now lead 2-1 over Grizzlies in round one of playoffs.

Lakers completely decimated Grizzlies in quarter one as they scored 35 points while their opponents could manage nine points. Making matters worse for Grizzlies, star player Dillon Brooks was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul 2. Brooks was found guilty of hitting Lakers' LeBron James in the groin.

As per ESPN, after Sunday's practice at USC's Galen Center, Brooks explained himself and said that his left hand striking James' groin was not intentional but an accident which happened while he attempted to steal the ball.

Brooks further said that how is portrayed as by the media, played a role in the ejection that he received.

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain and then that just creates a whole different persona on me," said Brooks.

"So now you think I intended to hit LeBron James in the nuts. I'm playing basketball. I'm a basketball player. So if I intended -- and that's whatever is in the flagrant 2 category -- if you think I did that, that means you think I'm that type of person," he added.

Meanwhile, Brooks won't be further penalized or suspended as per the review by NBA. The Grizzlies star seemed relieved by the decision and said that he was sure that he won't be suspended.

"I knew I wasn't going to be. They can't dictate this series like that. Marc probably had to call that 'cause of what happened [in Game 3] with James Harden, and that's just unfair. I get penalized, and I can't help my team try to make a comeback in the second half," said Brooks.

Grizzlies will lock horns with Lakers in game four on Monday night.