‘The long walk many opponents know and fear’: The Undertaker reacts to Israel Adesanya's viral entrance at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya took everyone by surprise when he walked out to the Octagon at UFC 276 with The Undertaker's entrance theme playing in the background. The current middleweight champion, who is a fan of the pro-wrestling company, tried to produce a perfect resemblance of the “Deadman” as he was seen donning a hat and walking with an urn on his hands. The act was not limited to this and smokes and light effects were used in similar manner as WWE has done for the “Phenom” over the years.

The moment, as intended, did manage to grab many eyeballs and it was hitting top trends on Twitter on Sunday. Such was the impact, that The Undertaker himself reacted to it and also congratulated Adesanya for successfully defending his title against Jared Cannonier, whose name was written on the urn that the Nigerian born New Zealander carried.

“The long walk many opponents know and fear … congrats @stylebender! #UFC276” - the former WWE star tweeted.

Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight championship title against Cannonier by an unanimous-decision victory.

Incidentally, WWE were having their own event pay-per-view event in Vegas, the Money in the Bank. After wrapping up the annual pay-per-view show, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, and Pat McAfee attended the UFC event.

After his fight, Adesanya while speaking to BT Sport also spoke about the possibility of joining WWE in future. "Definitely, that is something I'll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I'm not saying it's going to be a full-time job, but I'm definitely going to jump in the WWE, or something along that line just for the entertainment factor. Because I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars, yeah," he said.

