Watch: UFC champ emulates WWE legend The Undertaker ahead of title defence, video goes viral

Fans failed to keep calm and the moment soon started hitting top trends on Twitter as MMA fighter Israel Adesanya walked out to The Undertaker entrance music at UFC 276. Adesnaya wore a hat and walked out to the Octagon with an urn in his hand, resembling the WWE legend, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The grand entry also included the light effect and and smoke coming while he walked towards the Octagon.

The urn had Jared Cannonier's, Adesanya's opponent at the main event, name written on it as the Nigerian born New Zealander looked confident to send his latest challenger to rest in peace. Adesanya did exactly the same and went to retain his UFC middleweight championship title against Cannonier by an unanimous-decision victory.

Israel Adesanya with the Undertaker entrance!!! 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kLrPjqFQHP — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 3, 2022

Incidentally, WWE were having their own event pay-per-view event in Vegas, the Money in the Bank. After wrapping up the annual pay-per-view show, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, and Pat McAfee attended the UFC event.

Meanwhile, Adesanya has earlier expressed desire to join pro-wrestling company in the future.

In the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski left no doubt about his supremacy while wrapping up his trilogy against Max Holloway with style. Volkanovski defeated Holloway for the third time on Saturday night, defending his 145-pound title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at the same UFC event.

Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former featherweight champion.

-with AP inputs

