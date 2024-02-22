 Tiger Woods' son is taking his first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / Tiger Woods' son Charlie is taking his first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour

AFP |
Feb 22, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Charlie Woods is no stranger to the stage. Tiger Woods has played with his son four times in the PNC Championship, a 36-hole tournament

Charlie Woods, 15-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, will play in Thursday's pre-qualifier for the US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Tiger Woods (R) and Charlie Woods(Getty Images via AFP)
Charlie Woods will play at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites.

The top 25 players and those tied will advance to the Monday qualifier for next week's PGA Tour event, which will be played February 29-March 3 at PGA National's Champion Course.

The younger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 am (1239 GMT) on Thursday alongside Olin Browne Jr and Irish pro Ruaidhri McGee.

If Charlie Woods can make it through both stages of qualifying he would earn his first US PGA Tour start.

Tiger Woods was a 16-year-old amateur when he played his first US PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in 1992.

Tiger's latest trip to Riviera was cut short last week when he withdrew after six holes of the second round of the Genesis Invitational with flu.

Charlie Woods has played alongside his superstar father in the last four editions of the PNC Championship exhibition tournament.

Last year he finished tied for 17th in the Boys 14-15 division of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where Tiger Woods caddied for him over all three rounds.

