Time to rebuild the Indian men’s boxing team

New Delhi: There was a renewed sense of urgency and hunger among the men’s boxers at the Elite National Championships that ended on Saturday, an encouraging sign for the national team. The men’s team has been under scrutiny as only two boxers qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and returned medal-less from the Liverpool World Championships last year. On the other hand, four women finished on the podium in Liverpool.

The nationals raised hope. From the quarter-finals onwards, many men’s weight categories produced intense, close bouts. Established names faced the heat in the ring as they pushed to make a comeback, while promising young talents were fearless against big names.

There is a lot at stake this year with the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games ahead. Thus, the fight to make a first impact and secure a place in the national camp began in Greater Noida. The Asian Games could be a good target in the rebuilding process of the men’s team with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where boxing has retained its place.

Four final bouts in men went down to the wire, the 3–2 decisions reflecting the competitiveness and close contests.

Jadumani Singh took a risk by moving up to 55kg and came through the toughest draw, beating two-time Olympian and 2018 Asian Games champion Amit Panghal as well as Pawan Bartwal, who has been representing India in the division. Nikhil and Krissh Pal, also in the category, are worth keeping an eye on. Punjab boxer Nikhil won admiration with his excellent showing in the pre-quarters against Jadumani, while Krissh Pal, the 2022 Asian Junior champion, fought fearlessly against Panghal. The selectors must keep these youngsters in their plans even if they don’t make the national camp this time.

Mohammed Hussamuddin was terrific in 60kg, toppling favourite Sachin Siwach in the final. In earlier rounds too, he was tested, by good talents Anmol of Railways and Raman of All India Police, both national campers. But Hussamuddin, 31, a two-time CWG and World Championships medallist, showed his old fire and technical acumen to excel.

“He is the kind of boxer who has proven himself at international level. He uses his brain and is not afraid of any opponent. You need such qualities in all our boxers,” former international and coach Dharmendra Singh Yadav said.

In 65kg, Aditya Pratap, from Agra, was a revelation as he stunned Abhinash Jamwal. With a solid guard and clean striking, the Services boxer was the talk of the final day. He plans to move up to 70kg for the Asian Games. “It was an opportunity to prove myself. I have beaten Abhinash before and I carried the confidence in the ring. He is tall and uses his reach. So, my strategy was to draw him to the centre of the ring and score by counterattacks,” said Aditya, who got to represent Services after a long wait and made it count.

In 70kg, Hitesh Gulia dug deep to beat Deepak, while in 85kg Jugnoo Ahlawat, a World Boxing Cup medallist, lost to Lokesh Choudhary in the final. Harsh Choudhary became the heavyweight champion beating Naman Tanwar.

“Several of them who have done well were in the camp. In the new season they have come well prepared and beaten the No.1 in their weight class, which is a good sign,” said Yadav. “When the second- and third-rung boxers do well, the competition increases. This is where the Uzbeks and Kazakhs are good. Their bench strength is so good that even a third-ranked boxer can go on to win major international events.”

Yadav, a men’s national team coach for some time now, said performing well at the international level is what ultimately counts. “They need to have the hunger and fire…To face strong boxers from Uzbekistan and elsewhere, you need courage and ring intelligence. That’s where our boxers will be tested this season.”

The finalists at the nationals will get to compete at the Boxam Cup in February, which will give a good platform to prove themselves at the international level. The national camp begins on Monday. It has been learnt that CA Kuttappa is being considered for the men’s team coach’s post.