Timetable, teams and tickets; All you need to know about NBA All-Star Game 2023

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching, with basketball's biggest talents gearing up to head to Utah for one of the league's most thrilling weekends. Here is all you need to know about the timetable, teams and the tickets for the grand basketball event.

NBA All-Star Game 2023 timetable

Friday, Feb. 17

- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN and the ESPN App)

- NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 18

- NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2 and the ESPN App)

- NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 19

- 72nd NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

- The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

NBA All-Star Game 2023 Team rosters

Friday Game

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place on Friday, February 17th, at 7 p.m. ET, will feature a mix of famous faces, including Janelle Monae, Calvin Johnson, Kane Brown, and Simu Liu.

This year's Celebrity Game will introduce new elements such as “Ruffles Crunch Time,” where point values are doubled during a two-minute period and the “Unlock a Legend” feature, which allows teams to add an NBA player to its roster mid-game.

Saturday Game

The Celebrity Game teams, captained by Deron Williams and Jason Terry, will feature a mix of current and up-and-coming NBA players, as well as G League players.

Team Deron Williams- Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz; Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets; Trey Murphy III, G, New Orleans Pelicans; AJ Griffin, F, Atlanta Hawks; Jalen Green, G, Houston Rockets; Bones Hyland, G, Denver Nuggets; Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

Team Jason Terry- Scoot Henderson, G, Ignite; Sidy Cissoko, G, Ignite; Mojave King, F, Ignite; Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Memphis Hustle; Leonard Miller, F, Ignite; Mac McClung, G, Delaware Blue Coats; Scotty Pippen Jr., G, South Bay Lakers

Sunday Game

The NBA All-Star Game, set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 19th, will feature the league's biggest stars, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as team captains.

Team LeBron- LeBron James (Starter); Anthony Davis (Starter); Kawhi Leonard (Starter); Luka Doncic (Starter); James Harden (Starter); Ben Simmons; Nikola Jokic; Jayson Tatum; Chris Paul; Russell Westbrook; Domantas Sabonis; Devin Booker

Team Giannis- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Starter); Joel Embiid (Starter); Pascal Siakam (Starter); Kemba Walker (Starter); Trae Young (Starter); Khris Middleton; Bam Adebayo; Rudy Gobert; Jimmy Butler; Kyle Lowry; Brandon Ingram; Donovan Mitchell

The game will be played for charities, with Team LeBron playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Team Giannis playing for Raise the Future. The game is expected to raise over $750,000 for the Utah community. Coaches for the All-Star Game are Michael Malone of the Nuggets and Joe Mazulla of the Celtics.

In addition to the Sunday night game, there's also All-Star Saturday night, a night that is always highly anticipated by fans and is known for being unpredictable. This year, Saturday's night will be historic, as an NBA G-League player, Mac McClung of the Delaware Blue Coats, will be competing in the dunk contest for the first time ever.

NBA All-Star Game 2023 tickets

The best place to find tickets for the All-Star weekend is on the NBA website, which offers a variety of options for fans to choose from and personalise their experience. However, it's worth noting that tickets to the All-Star Game are quite expensive, with a single Sunday night game ticket costing around $700, which includes a one-day pass to the "NBA Crossover" fan event.

However, the All-Star weekend offers more than just the main events. Fans can also purchase tickets for additional experiences, such as an after-party following the All-Star Game, breakfast with all the NBA mascots, and a Q&A with Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Gary Payton. With the All-Star Game being such a big event, tickets for Saturday night are also priced at a premium, costing the same amount as a Sunday game ticket.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is shaping up to be a must-see event, and fans who want to attend can find tickets on the NBA website. Whether they're looking to attend just the Sunday night game, or enjoy the full weekend of festivities, there's something for everyone.