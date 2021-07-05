Tokyo Olympics: All the Indian athletes who have qualified so far
After a wait of one year, Tokyo Olympics will finally begin starting from July 23rd. While there are still discussions going on whether the fans will be allowed in the stadiums or not, it would not deter fans in India from cheering their athletes at the Tokyo. Indian athletes will be participating across multiple events at the Olympics, and it will be interesting to see how many medals India will win this time.
Here is a list of all the Indian athletes who have qualified to participate at Tokyo Olympics 2020:
Archery:
Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav - Individual and Team Recurve events
Deepika Kumari - Women's event
Athletics:
18 quota places ( 15 in individual events)
20km race walk:
KT Irfan
Sandeep Kumar
Bhawana Jat
Priyanka Goswami
Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Men’s 4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Rajiv Arokia, Amoj Jacob
Mixed 4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Velluva Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Noah Tom
Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
Women's javelin throw: Annu Rani
Men's long jump: M. Sreeshankar
Men's shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Women's discus throw: Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur
Men's 400m hurdles: MP Jabir
Women's 100m and 200m: Dutee Chand
Badminton
P.V. Sindhu - Women’s singles
Sai Praneeth - Men's singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles
Boxing:
Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have qualified.
Men: Ashish Kumar (75kg),Satish Kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have qualified.
Equestrian:
Fouaad Mirza - individual
Fencing:
C.A. Bhavani Devi
Hockey:
Men's squad:
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra; Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit; Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.
Women's squad:
Goalkeepers: Savita; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete; Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi
Golf:
Anirban Lahiri
Aditi Ashok
Gymnastics:
Pranati Nayak
Judo:
Sushila Devi Likmabam - women's extra-lightweight (48kg)
Rowing:
Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh - men’s lightweight double sculls
Sailing:
Nethra Kumanan - Laser Radial class.
Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard)
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - 49er
Shooting:
10m Air Rifle (M) - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar
10m Air Pistol (M) - Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma
10m Air Rifle (W) - Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela
10m Air Pistol (W) – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal
25m Pistol (W) - Rahi Sarnobat, Elavenil Valarivan (Taking Chinki Yadav's quota)
50m Rifle 3 Positions (M) - Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
50m Rifle 3 Positions (W) - Tejaswini Sawant
Skeet (M) - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Table Tennis:
Sharath Kamal
Manika Batra
G. Sathiyan
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Tennis:
Sania Mirza (with Ankita Raina)
Weightlifting:
Mirabai Chanu
Wrestling:
Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg
Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg
Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg
Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg
Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg