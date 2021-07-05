Tokyo Olympics: All the Indian athletes who have qualified so far

After a wait of one year, Tokyo Olympics will finally begin starting from July 23rd. While there are still discussions going on whether the fans will be allowed in the stadiums or not, it would not deter fans in India from cheering their athletes at the Tokyo. Indian athletes will be participating across multiple events at the Olympics, and it will be interesting to see how many medals India will win this time.

Also read: Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team- Report

Here is a list of all the Indian athletes who have qualified to participate at Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Archery:

Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav - Individual and Team Recurve events

Deepika Kumari - Women's event

Athletics:

18 quota places ( 15 in individual events)

20km race walk:

KT Irfan

Sandeep Kumar

Bhawana Jat

Priyanka Goswami

Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Men’s 4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Rajiv Arokia, Amoj Jacob

Mixed 4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Velluva Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Noah Tom

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

Women's javelin throw: Annu Rani

Men's long jump: M. Sreeshankar

Men's shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women's discus throw: Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur

Men's 400m hurdles: MP Jabir

Women's 100m and 200m: Dutee Chand

Badminton

P.V. Sindhu - Women’s singles

Sai Praneeth - Men's singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles

Boxing:

Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have qualified.

Men: Ashish Kumar (75kg),Satish Kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have qualified.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza - individual

Fencing:

C.A. Bhavani Devi

Hockey:

Men's squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh; Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra; Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit; Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

Women's squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete; Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri

Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics:

Pranati Nayak

Judo:

Sushila Devi Likmabam - women's extra-lightweight (48kg)

Rowing:

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh - men’s lightweight double sculls

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan - Laser Radial class.

Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard)

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - 49er

Shooting:

10m Air Rifle (M) - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar

10m Air Pistol (M) - Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

10m Air Rifle (W) - Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela

10m Air Pistol (W) – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal

25m Pistol (W) - Rahi Sarnobat, Elavenil Valarivan (Taking Chinki Yadav's quota)

50m Rifle 3 Positions (M) - Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Rifle 3 Positions (W) - Tejaswini Sawant

Skeet (M) - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Table Tennis:

Sharath Kamal

Manika Batra

G. Sathiyan

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Tennis:

Sania Mirza (with Ankita Raina)

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu

Wrestling:

Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg

Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg

Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg

Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg

Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON