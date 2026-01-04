Toulouse stunned by Perpignan but stay top in France as Pau lose

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola paid tribute to Perpignan's resolve as the Top 14 leaders were stunned 30-27 by the lowly Catalans, who climbed off the foot of the table on Saturday with just their second victory of the season.

Later on Saturday, Champions Cup holders Bordeaux-Begles turned on the style with Damian Penaud, Nicolas Depoortere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey each bagging two tries in a 62-20 thrashing of Racing 92.

Despite trailing 21-11 to the visiting champions at half-time, Perpignan roared back to edge a narrow win that took them onto nine points and above fellow strugglers Montauban, who crashed to a 34-19 defeat at home to Clermont.

For powerhouses Toulouse it was a fifth straight defeat in Catalonia, going back to 2018, but their losing bonus point allowed them to maintain a one-point lead over second-placed Pau, who lost 22-17 at Lyon.

"It was a somewhat frustrating match in terms of the rugby played," Mola said.

"Well done to Perpignan for not giving up and getting back on track to kick-start their season.

"They went out and got it . It's a club that deserves it."

Things started badly for Mola's side after they made 13 changes from their statement 60-14 win over La Rochelle last time out.

They trailed 11-0 inside 10 minutes thanks to an unconverted try by hometown player Maxim Granell and penalties by Antoine Aucagne and Benjamin Urdapilleta.

But Toulouse powered back to lead at the break through tries by Teddy Thomas, Benjamin Bertrand and Romain Ntamack's replacement at fly-half, Kalvin Gourgues.

Perpignan, though, ran in three tries in the second half compared to only two penalties for Toulouse.

Tries from Ignacio Ruiz on 44 minutes Peceli Yato on 72 minutes brought Perpignan within touching distance.

Joaquin Oviedo then completed the stunning comeback with three minutes left on the clock.

- Hookers Tolofua, Massa bag hat-tricks -

After a tight first half in Bordeaux that saw the hosts leading 15-13, Racing came out firing in the second half.

A converted try gave them a 20-15 lead and they looked to have moved two scores clear after Fiji back Vinaya Habosi crossed, but that was chalked off for an earlier infringement that saw hooker Diego Escobar yellow-carded.

Bordeaux-Begles brought on the rested backs Bielle-Biarrey and Depoortere and the hosts went into overdrive, running in four tries in a nine-minute spell to all but secure victory.

Penaud scored his second and Depoortere his first in that period but Bielle-Biarrey came to the fore in the last few minutes to score the eighth and ninth tries as Bordeaux-Begles jumped up to fourth.

Lyon ended a run of five straight defeats in beating Pau, whose own series of five consecutive league victories was brought to a close.

Australian-born Italy winger Monty Ioane was on the scoresheet as Lyon edged the first half while former England No.8 Sam Simmonds added a second half try to ensure Lyon secured just a second victory in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Montauban's hopes of staying above Perpignan faltered from kick-off as Clermont raced into a 17-0 lead as hooker Barnabe Massa scored the first of his hat-trick of tries.

Stade Francais climbed to third as full-back Leo Barre's try two minutes from time clinched a bonus point 33-15 victory over Castres.

Bayonne manager Gregory Patat's job was hanging by a thread after the Basques crumbled to a 62-22 defeat at Montpellier, whose hooker Christopher Tolofua scored a hat-trick.

After a sixth defeat in seven away matches in the league this season, Bayonne president Philippe Tayeb gave his head coach a stern warning.

"I've been sounding the alarm on a variety of subjects for a while now," Tayeb told Canal .

"Maybe I wasn't heard, but now, if I'm not heard, I'll have to make some decisions," he added.

