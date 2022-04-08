TransStadia accorded private university status by Gujarat assembly, first private sports varsity in state

TransStadia University has been accorded the status of a private university, the first private sports university in Gujarat, with the passage of the Gujarat State Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 by the state’s legislative assembly last week.

With its blended education design, all-encompassing curriculum, experienced faculty, and world-class infrastructure, TransStadia University is committed to ensuring students get a globally acknowledged level of education. The state’s first private sports university aspires to provide students with the opportunity to acquire new skills that can help them tap new and emerging opportunities in diverse fields and prepare them to harness their full potential.

At the closing ceremony of Senior National Yogasana Sports Championship in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the grant of University Status passed unanimously in the state assembly last week. “I am happy to announce that the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has approved the bill granting private university status to TransStadia Sports University. This will be marked as a special day for sportspersons of Ahmedabad and Gujarat”, said the Gujarat Sports Minister.

“We are thankful to the government of Gujarat for placing faith in us and recognising TransStadia University as private sports and multidisciplinary university. In line with the National Education Policy 2020, we are dedicated to fostering a holistic and multidisciplinary approach in higher education by creating a balance between the mind and body, combing classroom teaching with case studies, on-site internships, and out-of-class experience. We will leverage Asia’s most modern stadia into an education campus with great faculty, path-breaking thought leadership and practical learning,” said Udit Sheth, Founder Director, TransStadia University.

“We aspire to be a Top-5 institution in the country in 5-7 years, and make a significant contribution towards India’s development as a provider of human capital that has international education and ensure India becomes a leader in the knowledge economy of the world,” he further added.

TransStadia University has started with schools in six disciplines, viz. Management, Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Hospitality & Tourism, Media & Communication, Yoga & Wellness, and Sports Studies. It is working on plans to set up schools in the disciplines of Architecture & Urban Planning, Design, E-Gaming, Liberal Studies, Science & Engineering, and Sanskrit & Vedic Sciences in the next five years. The University also plans to launch a Centre of Entrepreneurship for Start-ups & Innovation and a Centre of Excellence for Sports.

“We have the infrastructure to expand as we grow. In addition to studying in a one-of-its-kind experiential campus, students will also be able to hone their skills in their field of studies through apprenticeship opportunities, which will make them more employable,” explained Mr. Sheth.

As far as sports education is concerned, TransStadia University aims to bridge the current gap and create a complete ecosystem where athletes and students get the encouragement, facilities, and training to develop their skillset.

Integrated learning in India, is lacking when it comes to total education with sports, extracurriculars, blended learning, and more. The concept of a student-athlete and their development, packaging and enhancement of specialized skills is the need of the hour. Excellence Centers with qualified trainers, nutritionists, and scientists trained in AI, are non-existent.

Athletes require a team and TranStadia aims at creating a space where an entire team can be trained adhering to the strictest international standards, providing athletes and students the much-needed encouragement and space to develop their skill set. For the same, international certifying bodies and affiliations have been placed at TranStadia University to ensure that local athletes, coaches, and the entire support staff get the same training that is imparted in high-performing nations around the world. In effect, we are providing a great eco-system for learning, sport, extracurricular learning, internship opportunities on campus, and more.

