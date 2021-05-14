Home / Sports / Others / TT player Sathiyan donates 1 lakh for fight against COVID
TT player Sathiyan donates 1 lakh for fight against COVID

Sathiyan, who has qualified to represent the country in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, also urged everyone to help each other in whatever way possible.
Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan on Friday said that he was donating a sum of one lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is really heart wrenching to see what's happening around in our country with people suffering a lot and losing their loved ones everyday. It is time to support each other and fight this pandemic together. I hereby donate a sum of 1 lakh to TN CM’s Public relief fund," he wrote on Twitter.

He also urged everyone to help each other in whatever way possible.

"I am sure together we can win this battle against the deadly Covid second wave," the Chennai-based paddler added.

Sathiyan, who has qualified to represent the country in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, had donated a sum of 1.25 lakh to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government in 2020 for their fight against the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu had on Thursday recorded 30,621 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 14,99,485 while 297 deaths took the toll to 16,768.

