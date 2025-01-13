Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing again, month after losing rematch against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk

AP |
Jan 13, 2025 09:45 PM IST

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)

The 36-year-old Fury announced the decision in a short video posted on his Instagram account on Monday, which included a cryptic message.

“Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing,” Fury said. “It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

It was unclear why Fury made a reference to Turpin, a famed 18th century English highway robber and horse thief.

Fury was upset with the unanimous decision when he lost the Dec. 21 rematch with Usyk in Saudi Arabia. However, Usyk landed 179 of 423 punches thrown (42%), while Fury landed 144 of his 509 punches, a 28% clip.

Fury had acknowledged making mistakes, notably by showboating too much, when losing their first fight in Riyadh in May by split decision.

British boxing fans had been hoping that Fury would next fight countryman Anthony Joshua, a bout that has been talked about for years but now looks unlikely to happen.

Fury has announced his retirement before, however, notably on his 34th birthday in August 2022.

But he was back fighting again two months later.

In April of that same year, the self-styled “Gypsy King” had already suggested he would retire earlier after knocking out Dillian Whyte with a brutal uppercut in front of more than 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

But he never did and won two more fights, against Derek Chisora and Francis Ngannou — an MMA fighter making his boxing debut — before finally meeting his match in Usyk.

Fury’s record is 34-2-1, with 24 KOs

The losses to Usyk were the only defeats in Fury's career, which began in 2008 and included one draw against American boxer Deontay Wilder in 2018.

After winning Ring magazine's Male Fighter of the Year award recently, Usyk thanked Fury in his own humorous way. The two became friends and spoke of their mutual respect.

"My friend, greedy belly, thank you so much, you (are) great my opponent,” Usyk said, raising a clenched right fist.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren, who worked with Fury, told the BBC that he had not spoken to Fury prior to his retirement announcement.

“If that's what he wants to do, that’s great. He’s done everything he can do. Probably been the best British heavyweight of his generation by far," Warren told BBC radio. “Two-time world champion, two closely fought fights against Usyk. He’s got plenty of money, got his wits about him, got a lovely family.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On