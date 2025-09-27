UCI world centre: Giving cyclists a pathway to the elite

New Delhi: The World Cycling Centre (WCC), based at the International Cycling Union’s headquarters in scenic Aigle, Switzerland is a melting pot of cultures. At this elite training hub, cyclists from across the globe, particularly from emerging nations, work under world-class coaches to take their careers to the next level. Each year, WCC gives opportunities to some of the best talents from around the world and develops them in road, track, and BMX disciplines. Japanese rider Yuichi Masuda is among the non-European riders training at UCI’s World Cycling Centre in Switzerland. (HT Photo)

As Europe remains the global hub of cycling, athletes from Asia and other regions find invaluable opportunities at the WCC to sharpen their skills and gain the experience needed to compete with the best. The centre has an indoor velodrome (200m), BMX freestyle park, BMX racing circuit, a pump track, gym and a workshop, among other facilities.

“I have been training at WCC since May 2023. I’ve learned what it truly means to be a professional. Every small detail in training — cooling down, pre-race rituals and other aspects — has boosted my performance,” says Patrick Bren Coo of the Philippines, who took bronze in men’s BMX racing at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 23-year-old credits the structured environment and resources. “Having access to a high-performance coach and a state-of-the-art gym has made a big difference. Training here helped me achieve my first Asian Games medal in 2023.”

Japanese rider Yuichi Masuda joined WCC in April and felt the impact immediately. “WCC has an international-class BMX track here. In Japan, they have now put up a good track for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Before coming here, I was mostly training alone, riding and working out by myself. Here, I get to train alongside Patrick and other riders. The training is tough, but it’s very good,” he says.

The WCC also runs a road cycling programme. Indonesia’s Dewika Mulya Sowa and South Africa’s Lize-Ann Louw currently ride for the WCC team and are embracing the experience. “I can see that I’ve grown tremendously. This has given me opportunities beyond my biggest dreams — it’s been incredible,” says Louw.

For Dewika, the move has been transformative. “Everything is different here — training, rhythm, overall level of cycling. It’s so much higher compared to Indonesia, and I can see that reflect in my performance.”

Nurturing talented cyclists from emerging nations is central to UCI’s mission to grow the sport globally. In 2023, the Indian sprint team of Esow Alben, Y Rojit Singh, Ronaldo and David Beckham trained at the centre. This team then won a historic gold in the team sprint at the 2019 World Junior Track Cycling Championships.

Patrick fondly recalls his time with the Indians. “It was really nice. They are very friendly and talented. I even ate chicken curry with them — and I learned to love curry and biryani. Eating together with our hands felt like home,” he laughs.

Cyclists agree that to reach the very top, training stints in Europe are essential. “Cycling is part of the culture here,” they emphasise.

“Europe is like the heart of cycling. Here, riders grow up with this level, whereas we need to jump across — not just from junior to senior level, but also to the European level. These riders are world championship medallists, Olympic medallists. All of us come from faraway countries and you always feel like you’re catching up or improving, but somehow everyone here is still one step ahead,” says 23-year-old Lize-Ann from Pretoria.

All of them are trying their best to be ambassadors for cycling and to make it more popular back home. Patrick, a Filipino American based in Los Angeles, explains: “The Philippines’ BMX racing team is mostly made up of Filipino Americans because there isn’t much local talent developed yet.

“I’m just trying to be an ambassador for BMX racing since it’s not so popular in the Philippines. Road cycling is still the bigger sport there. I go back and forth to the Philippines to race in the national championship every year, and they do celebrate me there. If you come from a country that doesn’t yet have big results in a sport, people look up to you.”