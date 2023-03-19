UFC 286 all results: Leon Edwards retains title, Justin Gaethje wins in co-main event and more

The much-anticipated UFC 286 got concluded on Saturday night, with Leon Edwards retaining his Welterweight Championship title by surpassing Kamaru Usman in the main event. In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev by 29-28, 28-28 and 29-28 and won by majority decision.

Leon Edwards retained his Welterweight Championship title by surpassing Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Edwards emerged victorious by 48-46, 48-46 and 47-47 at the end of five rounds. He has been challenged by Islam Makhachev who tweeted "I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi".

ALSO READ| March Madness 2023: No.1 seed Kansas Jayhawks lose, Princeton Tigers storm into sweet 16

Here are the results of all the matches that took place in UFC 286 on Saturday.

Main Card

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision in Welterweight category (48-46 x2, 47-47)

Justin Gaethje surpassed Rafael Fiziev via majority decision in lightweight category (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Gunnar Nelson overcame Bryan Barberena via submission in Welterweight category (R1, 4:51)

Jennifer Maia won over Casey O’Neill via unanimous decision in women flyweight category (30-27, 29-28 x2)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marvin Vettori emerged victorious over Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision in middleweight category (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Jack Shore defeated Makwan Amirkhani via submission in featherweight category (rear naked choke) (4:27 of Round 2)

Chris Duncan surpassed Omar Morales via split decision in lightweight category (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Yanal Ashmouz won over Sam Patterson via KO/TKO in lightweight category (1:15 of Round 1)

Muhammad Mokaev overcame Jafel Filho via submission (RNC) in flyweight category (4:32 of Round 3)

Early Prelims

Lerone Murphy defeated Gabriel Santos via split decision in featherweight category (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Christian Leroy Duncan surpassed Dusko Todorovic via TKO (injury) in middleweight category (1:52 of Round 1)

Jake Hadley overcame Malcolm Gordon via TKO in flyweight category (1:01 of round 1)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joanne Wood emerged victorious over Luana Carolina via split decision in women flyweight category (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein ruled as majority draw in lightweight category (29-27, 28-28 x2)

Veronica Macedo surpassed Juliana Miller via unanimous decision in women flyweight category (30-27 x3)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON