UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and India
UFC 288 is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey, USA. In the main event, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. The co-main event will see Gilbert Burns lock horns against Belal Muhammad.
Here is the fight card for UFC 288.
Main Card
Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo ( for UFC bantamweight title )
Co-main event: Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad
Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain
Preliminary card
Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Early preliminary card
Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr
Live Streaming details
IN USA: Early Prelims will start at 3:30 AM GMT+5:30. Prelims will be available at 5:30 AM GMT+5:30 while the main card will begin at 7:30 AM GMT+5:30. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.
In India: All the matches will be telecast on Sunday, May 7 in India. Early Prelims will start at 3.30 AM. Prelims will be available at 5.30 AM and the main card will begin at 7.30 AM. The live streaming will be available on SONY LIV.