UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and India

UFC 288 is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey, USA. In the main event, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. The co-main event will see Gilbert Burns lock horns against Belal Muhammad.

Here is the fight card for UFC 288.

Main Card

Main event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo ( for UFC bantamweight title )

Co-main event: Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain

Preliminary card

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early preliminary card

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr

Live Streaming details

IN USA: Early Prelims will start at 3:30 AM GMT+5:30. Prelims will be available at 5:30 AM GMT+5:30 while the main card will begin at 7:30 AM GMT+5:30. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

In India: All the matches will be telecast on Sunday, May 7 in India. Early Prelims will start at 3.30 AM. Prelims will be available at 5.30 AM and the main card will begin at 7.30 AM. The live streaming will be available on SONY LIV.

