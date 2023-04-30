Home / Sports / Wwe News / 'I'm going to be the champion wherever…': Rhea Ripley ahead of night two of 2023 WWE Draft

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 30, 2023 11:16 AM IST

To the shock of fans, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair was picked in SmackDown on Friday.

Night one of 2023 WWE Draft has caused several wrestlers to feel uncertain about their selection. To the shock of fans, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair was picked in SmackDown on Friday.

Rhea Ripley(Twitter)
Among wrestlers who are unsure about what's in store for them in 2023 WWE Draft, one is current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. In an interaction with WWE, Ripley said that she was in the dark about her forthcoming selection. She however, also believed that the she would remain the champion wherever she got drafted in.

"Look, wherever I am Raw or SmackDown, I'm gonna be a champion. The SmackDown Women's Championship, it's coming with me. And yeah, I watched the draft tonight. I saw Bianca is coming here. So I guess we'll see what happens. I'm in the dark like everyone else. But all I know is that I'm going to be the champion wherever the hell I am," said Ripley.

Ripley is set to defend her title against Zelina Vega at 2023 Backlash. And ahead of the high-octane fight, Ripley confronted Vega in a recent encounter on Friday but the LWO member evaded her and escaped. In the interaction with WWE, Ripley talked about Vega.

"Yes, Zelina might have got the upper hand tonight because she's slippery and she's quick and I'll give her that and that only. But at Backlash, Zelina can't keep running, can't keep evading. She can't run up to the ramp when it's just time to go. I might be going in the favorite, but I'm also going to walk out victorious," said Ripley.

2023 Backlash will take place on May 6. In the main event, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will square off against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

