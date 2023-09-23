UFC 296 Showdown: Rising star Paddy Pimblett faces veteran Tony Ferguson in a battle of redemption

In an unexpected lightweight matchup scheduled for UFC 296 on December 16th in Las Vegas, Nevada, fans will witness the clash between the latest English sensation, Paddy Pimblett, and the seasoned veteran and former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

This surprising dual was officially announced by Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), on Friday evening.

Paddy Pimblett has entered this contest following a controversial victory over Jared Gordon in his most recent fight with The Baddy also recently undergoning ankle surgery. Despite these setbacks, he has rapidly become one of the most talked-about talents on the UFC roster today.

The key question is whether Paddy's ankle has fully recovered and if he can elevate his performance to new heights in December. A win against an established fighter like Tony could significantly enhance his reputation.

However, it's worth noting that Paddy's last appearance in the Octagon was far from a victory, and some argue that he may have even lost the fight.

Jared Gordon, his opponent in that bout, is not considered an exceptional talent in the lightweight division. Hence, there is still uncertainty regarding just how formidable Baddy truly is or has the potential to be.

Fortunately for fans, Tony Ferguson is a willing and able dance partner who will undoubtedly push the young English fighter to his limits. Despite a six-fight losing streak following a remarkable 12-fight winning streak, 39-year-old El Cucuy still possesses some fight left in him.

While he has faced defeat in his last three matches, Tony has displayed enough resilience to remain in the UFC. Nevertheless, it's crucial for him to secure a victory in this matchup, as it could be his last chance to avoid receiving retirement notices from the promotion.