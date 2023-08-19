UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in India and in the US
UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley: All you need to know about full match card, live streaming details and timing in India and in the US.
Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19. The co-main event will see Weili Zhang defend her crown against Amanda Lemos in the women's strawweight category. All the matches will happen in TD Garden, Boston in Massachusetts.
The main card of the event will see a total of five matches between the UFC fighters. Here is the full fight card for UFC 292.
Main Card
Main event- Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, bantamweights
Co-main event- Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos, women's strawweights
Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny, welterweights
Mario Bautista vs. Da'Mon Blackshear, bantamweights
Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweights
Preliminary Card
Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman, middleweights
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweights
Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweights
Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson, bantamweight
Early Prelims
Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweights
Natalia Silva vs. Andrea Lee, women's flyweights
Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz, women's flyweights
Live Streaming Details
In USA- ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the matches in the main card on Saturday, August 19. The telecast of the matches in main card will start from 10 p.m. ET
In India- SONY TEN, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV will broadcast the matches in India on Sunday, August 20. The telecast of the matches in main card will start from 7.30 am IST.