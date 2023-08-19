UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in India and in the US

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19. The co-main event will see Weili Zhang defend her crown against Amanda Lemos in the women's strawweight category. All the matches will happen in TD Garden, Boston in Massachusetts. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19(X (formerly Twitter))

The main card of the event will see a total of five matches between the UFC fighters. Here is the full fight card for UFC 292.

Main Card

Main event- Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, bantamweights

Co-main event- Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos, women's strawweights

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny, welterweights

Mario Bautista vs. Da'Mon Blackshear, bantamweights

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweights

Preliminary Card

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweights

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweights

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson, bantamweight

Early Prelims

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweights

Natalia Silva vs. Andrea Lee, women's flyweights

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz, women's flyweights

Live Streaming Details

In USA- ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the matches in the main card on Saturday, August 19. The telecast of the matches in main card will start from 10 p.m. ET

In India- SONY TEN, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV will broadcast the matches in India on Sunday, August 20. The telecast of the matches in main card will start from 7.30 am IST.