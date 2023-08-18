Colby Covington predicts Jon Jones may get pulled off UFC 295 main event

Jon Jones is set to fight in the main event of UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden on 11 November 2023. As per UFC website, reigning heavyweight champion Jones will defend his title against Stipe Miocic at the high octane event. Fans of Jones are eagerly waiting for the extravaganza. Jon Jones(Getty Images)

But welterweight star Colby Covington believes that Jones might get pulled out of the high voltage event. In an interview with Michael Bisping, Covington derided his former friend Jones.

Covington alleged Jones doesn't want him to be in the fight card for the UFC 295 event. Covington claimed he has information that Jones has tried to convince organisers and officials to not allow him to be a part of the UFC 295 event in New York in November.

“A little birdie told me, Michael, that [Jones] went backstage with the suits and the big dogs of the UFC and said, hey, he refuses to share a card with me,” said Covington.

“So, they’re gonna give him what he wants. They don’t want to ruin their New York show, and they’re still hoping he shows up. But they need a backup plan. He’s not reliable. I’m the ultimate company man,” alleged Covington.

Notably, there have been speculations that Covington might get a match at the event and fight against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

During the interview, Covington talked about Jones' unreliability and predicted that he might get pulled off the card. Covington also predicted that in such a situation, he might get to feature in the main event.

“Is Jon Jones going to be willing to share a card with his former college roommate who knows all his dirty secrets, all the dirty skeletons in his closet?” said Covington.

“I bet that he’s going over to the UFC right now and he’s telling them, ‘Yo, I’m not sharing a card with Colby. I will refuse to fight here.’ So, the only way I see that fight happening is, we know Jon’s unpredictable, we know he might go sniff some white girls, kind of like Joe Biden. He’s not to be relied on. He might get pulled off the card, and we might have to save the day and be the main event,” explained Covington.