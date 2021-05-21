Enjoy the process, life’s too short: Garbrandt ready to unleash Cody 3:0

In 2016, the world was at his feet when he defeated Dominic Cruz to win the UFC Bantamweight champion. Cody Garbrandt put in a magical performance at UFC 207 where he completely dominated a decorated fighter like Cruz. It seemed that UFC had found its next megastar. He had the looks, he could talk and he had devasting striking. Fans loved Cody and UFC put the hype train behind him.

Cody had an 11-0 record when UFC booked a grudge fight between him and TJ Dillashaw. The result was not what Cody was expecting. After a great start to the fight, Cody suffered a TKO loss to Dillashaw to lose the title. A rematch was booked but the result remained the same.

Garbrandt then fought Pedro Munhoz and they put on a spectacular show for the fans. Punches were flying in both directions but it was Cody, who suffered the loss. After becoming champion, Cody went on a three-fight losing streak. Critics said that Cody was over-committing in fights.

Everyone wondered if they will ever see the best of Cody Garbrandt. However, as all champions do, Cody made a spectacular comeback. He showed a patient approach against Raphael Assuncao and when he got the opportunity, Cody floored the veteran fighter with a walk-off KO. It put Cody back on track and he appears on the cusp of another run to the title.

He is now scheduled to fight number-three ranked bantamweight Rob Font at UFC Fight Night. Font is a dangerous fighter on a three-fight win streak and could post a huge challenge to him. Garbrandt was supposed to fight for the flyweight title before he contracted Covid but a win over Font would put him in an enviable position of being in title shots for two titles.

Garbrandt talked to Hindustan Times' Yash Bhati about his upcoming fight and promised to show 'No Love' (pun intended) when he steps into the Octagon on Saturday.

Excerpts:-

Rob said your fight came as a surprise to him. He wasn't hoping for it before immediately accepting it when it came? You were planning to fight in the flyweight division before your illness. What was your reaction when you were offered the fight? Did this fight excite you to stay at bantamweight and push again for the title?

Yes, it’s an exciting fight. Rob Font is on a 3-fight win streak. I am excited, it did not matter who I fought and I just wanted to get back into the cage and get a step closer to the title.

How do you assess Rob's game? With you being one of the best strikers in the game? Do you think he matches up to your striking?

No, he doesn’t. There is something that he doesn’t have and cannot acquire and that is speed and power. He may be a savvy boxer and can work on his jab. There are plenty of strikers that have a good jab. I am going to take his jab away and he will then have to revert to different things in his tool bag. I feel my kitbag of tools is larger than him. Wherever this fight goes, I am the far superior martial artist.

Rob has said he plans to frustrate you, make you commit a mistake. You showed a patient approach in the devastating knockout in your last fight. Do you think he is making a mistake in expecting a reckless approach from you?

He is praying to the MMA gods that I come out emotional, that’s the only way to beat me. I am at peace with myself; I am at peace with being inside the Octagon. There’s a part of me that slows down inside there, knowing the passion is back. Hard work has been put and I feel Saturday is already predetermined.

Are there any changes that you have made in your fighting game? You had a patient approach against Assuncao before landing the KO? Are there any changes you have made since the Pedro Munhoz fight?

Honestly, I feel I am very skilled, I work hard. It’s just believing that what I have set out to do, this is my passion, this what I love to do. You don’t have too many fights like this to rise to the occasion. Be present, enjoy the journey to the top. I have been a world champion, I have climbed that mountain. I feel down and I am back up there. Enjoy the process, life’s too short for what you got to do.

Do you expect a title shot if you beat Rob on Saturday?

Yes, I expect a title shot either at the bantamweight division or the flyweight division. We’ll see what UFC brass wants to do after Saturday. But I am open to a lot of opportunities and options.

What was your reaction to the Sterling-Yan fight? What was your assessment of the result and how it ended?

Petr Yan is a dumba**. He was winning that fight very convincingly and Sterling knew that and wanted a way out. It did hit his head so I don’t know how hurt he was. But he is not the UFC champion that he brags around to be. They need to run that back after the neck surgery. It is that this division is going to be held for a title shot. Deiveson is fighting a few weeks after me, so I am hopeful I can make it to the flyweight title fight in July. I have to get back to a crazy shape for a five-round fight. The bantamweight division is probably going to be held up for a while. I want to stay busy and get these wins and enjoy my life.

So is your next fight likely to be in the flyweight division?

It depends on what the UFC wants me to do. It also depends on what goes on in the bantamweight title and the flyweight title. There are options for me to do, I am very excited to put myself in these positions. First I want to focus on Rob Font this Saturday, get this big win, and go on from there.

Cody, you contracted Covid-19 last year. So what are the effects of the virus on athletes? You had an experience of it. Does it alter your performance? Or after a while, you get to the level you had before?

Covid did affect me for quite some time but my body healed. I repaired it and rebuild it. And I feel this is the most prepared I have ever been inside the Octagon. I have put my body through hell and back to push at a pace for 25 minutes. I prepared very hard for this fight.

How do think a vast country like India can improve its MMA status. It has a history of elite wrestlers but hasn't been able to take that next step in their journey. What do you think can be done to improve the MMA culture in India?

UFC coming to India and showcasing some of the best fighters in the world would be useful. India has some great amazing Olympics wrestlers. They can make a transition, they need to have a breakout star to put India on the map. There are few Indian fighters that are right there on the cusp. You just need one standout star for the whole country to get behind you. You have to have a couple of breakout stars, maybe just one. India as a whole is very spiritual and has good fighters and wrestlers. They just need to make that transition and go for it.

