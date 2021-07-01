USA’s Abhimanyu Mishra is world’s youngest GM

You can’t really expect a 12-year-old to spend months away from home in a different continent, keep calm in the middle of a pandemic and chase an elusive record. But then Abhimanyu Mishra (who looks even younger) is no ordinary boy. On Wednesday, he became the youngest-ever chess Grandmaster in Budapest.

The Indian-American boy from New Jersey achieved the feat at the age of 12 years, four months and 25 days breaking Sergey Karjakin’s record which stood for 19 years. When Russia’s Karjakin set the previous mark on August 12, 2002, he was 12 years and seven months.

After Mishra breaking his record, Karjakin told Chess.com: “Somehow I am quite philosophic about this because I felt like it has been almost 20 years and it is really too much! It had to be broken. Sooner or later I was sure that it will happen. I was completely sure that one of the Indian guys would do it much earlier. Somehow I was very lucky that it didn’t happen.

“Yes, I am a little sad that I lost the record, I don’t want to lie, but at the same time I can only congratulate him and it’s no problem. I hope that he will go on to become one of the top chess players and it will be just a nice start to his big career. I wish him all the best.”

Mishra, whose father Hemant introduced him to the sport before he turned three, had been in Hungary for the past few months. The pandemic-induced restrictions did not help matter either. After achieving the first and second GM norms in April (Vezerkepzo tournament) and May (First Saturday tournament), the wait for the all-important third norm grew longer as Mishra failed to bag it in the next three events in Budapest.

He had achieved the required 2500 Elo rating on June 11 but the final norm stayed elusive. But with a number of players staying in Budapest for an extended period, the local organisers conducted a final tournament - Vezerkepzo GM Mix - to help Mishra get another shot at the GM title. Mishra, who has also been invited to the FIDE World Cup in Sochi next month, grabbed the opportunity.

He won five of the first six games. In the seventh round, he lost to Slovak GM Milan Pacher. However, he recovered with a win against the Hungarian FM Bence Leszko. In the final round, Mishra defeated Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca—who is 15—with the black pieces and bagged his final norm.

This is not the first major achievement for Mishra in chess. According to uschess.org, Mishra became the youngest International Master at the age of 10 years, nine months, and three days in November 2019. He broke the record previously held by GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa by 17 days. Tamil Nadu’s Praggnanandhaa had achieved the feat on June 23, 2018.