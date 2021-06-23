Narinder Singh elected as president of Punjab State Chess Association

Narinder Singh from Amritsar and Jagjit Singh Cheema of Jalandhar were elected as the president and honorary secretary, respectively, of Punjab State Chess Association, during the elections held at Ludhiana.

Returning Officer BK Mehta, district and session judge (Retd), announced that the office bearers were elected unopposed for the respective posts of the executive body.

Harcharan Singh of Patiala was elected as senior vice president; Vikas Sharma of Ludhiana, Juninder Joshi of Barnala, Sandeep Sharma of Faridkot and Tejinder Singh of Ferozepur were elected as vice presidents; Ashwani Tiwari of Jalandhar elected as treasurer; Kultar Singh of Mohali, Anuj Shingari of Amritsar and Varinder Puri of Fatehgarh Sahib were elected as joint secretaries; Rohit Sharma of Amritsar and Prabhujot Singh of SBS Nagar were elected as organising secretary and press secretary, respectively.

Narinder Singh said that amid pandemic, the ways of organising competitions have changed at the international level. Now, every competition is being played virtually, he added. So, the focus of the new executive body will be to train and update the coaches as well as players and make them familiar with the digital medium.