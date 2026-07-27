UTT Season 7: U Mumba beat Dempo Goa Challengers 8-5 to clinch title

U Mumba TT produced a stirring comeback to end Dempo Goa Challengers' unbeaten run and successfully defend their Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 title with an 8-5 victory in a gripping final on Sunday.

The triumph saw U Mumba draw level with Goa as the competition's most successful franchise, with two titles each. (Butterfly UTT)

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Trailing 4-2 after the opening two matches, the defending champions mounted a spectacular fightback.

Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey sparked the turnaround with a commanding mixed doubles win before Manush registered a crucial victory over Alvaro Robles.

Anusha Kutumbale then held her nerve in a dramatic decider against Syndrela Das to seal the title, handing Goa their first and only defeat of the season.

The triumph saw U Mumba draw level with Goa as the competition's most successful franchise, with two titles each.

UTT Season 7 featured 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians.

The summit clash opened with Indian star Abhinandh PB defeating Lilian Bardet 2-1, winning the opening two games. Bernadette Szocs then rallied from a game down against Anna Hursey to extend Goa's advantage to 4-2.

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{{^usCountry}} U Mumba fought back in mixed doubles. Manush and Hursey stretched their winning streak as a pair to six matches, sweeping Robles and Syndrela Das in straight games to swing the momentum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} U Mumba fought back in mixed doubles. Manush and Hursey stretched their winning streak as a pair to six matches, sweeping Robles and Syndrela Das in straight games to swing the momentum. {{/usCountry}}

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The defending champions carried that confidence into the men's singles, where Manush recovered after dropping the opening game to Robles, edging a tense second game 11-10 before closing out the decider 11-5 to hand U Mumba a crucial 7-5 lead.

Then, facing Syndrela, Anusha showed composure under pressure.

Syndrela erased a 5-9 deficit to level at 10-10, but Anusha held her nerve to clinch the decisive point 11-10, sparking jubilant celebrations.

Result: U Mumba TT bt Dempo Goa Challengers 8-5 -- Lilian Bardet lost to Abhinandh PB 1-2 (7-11, 9-11, 11-6); Anna Hursey lost to Bernadette Szocs 1-2 (11-5, 7-11, 7-11); Manush Shah/Anna Hursey bt Alvaro Robles/Syndrela Das 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-9); Manush Shah bt Alvaro Robles 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-5); Anusha Kutumbale bt. Syndrela Das 1-0 (11-10).