V Srinivasan, husband of PT Usha, dies at 67

V Srinivasan, the husband of Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, died in the early hours of Friday, according to news agency PTI. The report stated that the 67-year-old collapsed at his residence on Friday morning and was rushed to the hospital immediately. However, he could not be revived. It is worth noting that Srinivasan was a former central government employee and was also by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career.

Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, also paid condolences to the family, praying for strength in this difficult time.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, @PTUshaOfficial ji. My heartfelt condolences to Usha ji & the bereaved family. Prayers for strength in this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).