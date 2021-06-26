Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring
Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring

PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wears a protective face mask as he celebrates finishing in pole position.

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen seized pole position for the team's home Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join his title rival on the front row after qualifying third and behind team mate Valtteri Bottas, who has a three place grid penalty.

max verstappen
